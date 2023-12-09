Expert Connections
Pair in Altus facing rioting charges after altercation leads to pistol fire into home

Two men are facing charges of rioting out of Jackson County, following an altercation in Altus where a pistol was fired into a home.(KSWO)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two men are facing charges of rioting out of Jackson County, following an altercation in Altus where a pistol was fired into a home.

20-year-old Brandin Andru Rodriguez of Altus faces a single riot charge while 18-year-old Tamareon Arnez Railback of Altus faces charges of riot, possessing a firearm during probation, and obstructing officers.

According to court documents, witnesses told police there was tension between two groups, and it culminated in gunfire in mid-November with at least three shots fired with one bullet being recovered days later inside one of the homes.

Railback was arrested after a pursuit by an officer on foot, and Rodriguez was taken into custody during the investigation.

Railback faces 21 years in prison while Rodriguez faces between two and 10 years.

