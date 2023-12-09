The return of seasonable temperatures to the area | 12/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! After several warm days during the week, we will see the return of typical December weather this weekend. Temperatures today will be in the 40s in the morning, and we will reach the low to mid-50s in the afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the north at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. There is an elevated fire risk in the afternoon hours in western Texoma with low moisture in the atmosphere. Tomorrow will have similar conditions with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s.

We will warm up a bit for the beginning part of next week with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will be present on Monday, but cloud coverage will roll in on Tuesday as our next rain system moves into the area.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and then scattered showers will be on and off for multiple days in the back half of next week. At this point, the most likely day to see widespread rain will be on Wednesday, and then Thursday and Friday will have more sporadic showers across Texoma. This rain will likely be beneficial to drought conditions in Texoma as over an inch of rainfall is anticipated for the majority of the area.

Have a great Saturday!

