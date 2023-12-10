17th Annual Tree Distribution for Active Soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At Fort Sill today, active duty soldiers and marines received Christmas trees as a thank you for their service.

FedEx and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation have teamed up to deliver live Christmas Trees to soldiers and their families.

This will be the 17th year of the event at Fort Sill and over two hundred trees were available for soldiers and their families this morning.

An event coordinator says, this is not only a tradition for the organization, but also for families who come every year.

“Well it’s a lot of fun and it’s kind of our Christmas thing for the year and we are able to see the families and say merry christmas and coffee, cocoa and coats and alot of our families make this apart of their family christmas traditions to come up here” said Chris Smith.

The event will be continuing tomorrow starting at noon and organizers mentioned in a press release that they will keep going until all the trees have a home.

Another bonus? Smith says after the holidays, you can take the tree right back to the Recycle Center where they will reuse the tree.

