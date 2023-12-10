Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59

Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59 on Sunday.

Charlton was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Rams (5-5). Ogheneyole Akuwovo and Joshua Rivera had eight points each.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (5-4) with 19 points and two steals. North Texas got 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and six blocks from Aaron Scott. Robert Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Kids Zone grand opening in 2000 pictured above.
‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.
Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Inmate assaults 3 staff members at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Zach Wilson leads Jets to 30-6 win over Texans in return. C.J. Stroud leaves late with a concussion
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52
Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio