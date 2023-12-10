Cold temps Sunday morning; decent rain chances next week | 12/9 PM

Expert Connections
By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s going to be a chilly one tonight as polar air continues to filter into Texoma! Temperatures will be in the mid 20′s to wake Sunday morning. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will dominate Sunday with temps near average in the afternoon to the low-mid 50′s. A south wind returns by Monday morning allowing temps to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and continued dry. Tuesday we will see increased cloud coverage ahead of our next storm system with highs in the upper 50′s. Rainfall should hold off until the overnight hours despite the increased clouds.

A low pressure system will give us decent rain chances beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Friday. In fact, we could see at least 2 (if not 3) rounds of rain during this time period. This storm system will allow for cloudy skies, rainy conditions, and a wind shift (no actual cold front). These factors will allow our highs to be in the low 50′s for the most part (even upper 40′s on Friday). Lows during this time period will be around 40. With this system being a slow mover rainfall amounts look to range between 0.25″-1.50″ widespread with up to 3.5″ locally possible. We should clear out by Saturday.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

