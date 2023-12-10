Handel’s Messiah returns to Texoma for 82nd year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the oldest holiday traditions in Texoma returns Saturday, in the form of Handel’s Messiah.

This is the 82nd annual performance of the oratorio, which will take place at McMahon Auditorium Saturday evening at 7:30.

The hour-long show is completely free, and features selections representing the life, death and prophecy of Jesus Christ. You’ll see a chorus of more than 70 local singers from 30 different churches, and that’s not even counting the orchestra!

The Lawton Schubert Music Club did the first Messiah performance in Lawton back in December of 1941, and the club continues to put on the event with Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.