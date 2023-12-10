Expert Connections
Handel’s Messiah returns to Texoma for 82nd year

Handel's Messiah has been performed in Lawton for over 80 years.
Handel's Messiah has been performed in Lawton for over 80 years.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the oldest holiday traditions in Texoma returns Saturday, in the form of Handel’s Messiah.

This is the 82nd annual performance of the oratorio, which will take place at McMahon Auditorium Saturday evening at 7:30.

The hour-long show is completely free, and features selections representing the life, death and prophecy of Jesus Christ. You’ll see a chorus of more than 70 local singers from 30 different churches, and that’s not even counting the orchestra!

The Lawton Schubert Music Club did the first Messiah performance in Lawton back in December of 1941, and the club continues to put on the event with Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.

