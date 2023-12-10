Expert Connections
J. NICOLE HATFIELD ART EXHIBIT HOSTED BY LOCAL MUSEUM

By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center hosted an artist meet and greet for J. NiCole Hatfield today where her art was presented for all to see.

She says her work represents her family and culture which are things she takes great pride in.

Hatfield’s family and heritage are the subjects of her paintings as well as her inspiration.

She says that she is able to escape when she paints and it draws her closer to what she loves, which is painting.

“My family and my culture and also just for having a good mental health, it just helps me. I feel like art is medicine and so that’s what I use it for” said J. Nicole Hatfield

The exhibit will be available for all to see through next year until March.

