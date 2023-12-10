Rainfall returns to Texoma on Wednesday | 12/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Morning temperatures today are in the 20s and 30s across the area, so bundle up if you plan to head out early this morning. We will warm up into the 50s this afternoon, which is right about average for this time of year. Skies during the day will stay mostly sunny with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Texoma will warm up as we head into the work week with afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. We will see cloud coverage fill into the area with overcast skies to begin the week.

A cold front will move into Texoma on Wednesday, and this will bring cooler air back into the area and rain chances as well. Rain will start in Texoma on early Wednesday morning, and we expect scattered showers to linger across the area through Friday morning. The rainfall totals look to be at their highest in western Texoma where we could see over an inch of rain for many. Counties in eastern Texoma are more likely to pick up rainfall totals closer to 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. On top of scattered showers, the cold front will also cool the area back down into the low 50s for afternoon highs. Conditions will dry out by Saturday with sunshine returning to Texoma.

Have a great Sunday!

