Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance

Northern Colorado visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in the Bears' 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Riley Abercrombie is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Kids Zone grand opening in 2000 pictured above.
‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.
Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Inmate assaults 3 staff members at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J....
C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol after late blow in Texans' loss vs Jets
Zach Wilson leads Jets to 30-6 win over Texans in return. C.J. Stroud leaves late with a concussion
Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52