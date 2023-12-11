40 angels still up for adoption

Expert Connections
The Salvation Army is urging those in the community that have the means to please adopt an angel to make sure those children don’t go without this Christmas.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are only five days left until distribution for the kids of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, but there are still 40 angels left that need to be adopted.

The Salvation Army is urging those in the community that have the means to please adopt an angel to make sure those children don't go without this Christmas.

You can adopt an angel at the Salvation Army on E Avenue, and they can be returned to their office, the Boys and Girls Club, or their Family Thrift Store.

