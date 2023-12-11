Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has died at 29, according to statements from her family.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has died at 29, according to statements from her family.

Shannon posted on Instagram Sunday saying Cardwell died peacefully at her home late Saturday night. She was 29 years old.

Shannon explained on social media that Cardwell was battling adrenal cancer.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” she wrote in the caption of a family photo, adding, “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

Cardwell was the eldest daughter of the Shannon family. She was a half-sister to Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Thompson wrote in an Instagram post saying the family “surrounded Anna with love” during her final moments.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” she wrote in the caption. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids Zone grand opening in 2000 pictured above.
‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.
Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Inmate assaults 3 staff members at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it’s willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Temperatures rise back into the 60s tomorrow | 12/10 PM
Temperatures rise back into the 60s tomorrow | 12/10 PM
In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations are ongoing against what Israel says are...
Gaza: Close-quarters street fighting reported in Jabalya
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House amid a stepped-up push for Congress to approve more aid