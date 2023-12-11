Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cameron team snags ticket to Cincinnati for national ethics competition

Cameron University ranks among best in Southwest for veterans.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four students from Cameron University will head to Cincinnati in March for the APPE Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl.

According to a press release from Cameron, the team, consisting of Jonelle Dunham, Alyssa Martinez, Tara Ostergard and Taylor Spores, qualified following a third-place finish behind Texas State and Georgetown.

The press release continues by stating the team beat out regional competition from 25 other universities such as Harvard, Yale and Princeton while also representing the smallest school in the competition.

In a statement, the team’s coach said the following:

The students will head to the competition taking place in Cincinnati from Feb. 24 to 25.

As listed in the release, Dunham and Spores are both sophomore business administration majors, Martinez is a junior strategic communications major, and Ostergard is a senior accounting major. Dunham, Martinez and Ostergard are all from Lawton while Spores is from Apache.

As for what the competition is, the release states:

Presented by the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics, the APPE Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl® is a tiered competition. The top-scoring 36 teams in 12 regional ethics bowls qualify to compete in the APPE IEB® National Competition.

In advance of the competition, each team receives a set of cases created to explore a variety of topics within practical and professional ethics. Cases are drawn from areas such as:

the classroom (e.g., cheating or plagiarism), personal relationships (e.g., dating or friendship), professional ethics (e.g., engineering, law, medicine), or social and political ethics (e.g., free speech, gun control).

Teams prepare an analysis of each case. During each competition match, a case is selected from the set and a moderator poses questions based on that case. These questions seek to delve deeper into the multiple ethical dimensions of the case. A panel of judges probes the teams for further justifications and evaluates answers. Rating criteria are based on intelligibility, focus on ethically relevant considerations, avoidance of ethical irrelevance and deliberative thoughtfulness.

Press Release, Cameron University

