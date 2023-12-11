Cloudy skies tomorrow, and rain returns Wednesday | 12/11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with east winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will drop down into the low 30s in the overnight hours. Cloud coverage will fill into the area tomorrow, but rain will hold off during the daytime. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s.

Rain will start to be possible overnight into Wednesday morning as scattered showers start to pop up in the area. While everyone has a chance to see rain on Wednesday, it is more likely the farther west you live in Texoma. The rain will be on and off during the day on Wednesday. The system will stall for about 24 hours out west, so a similar pattern is expected Thursday with scattered showers across the area, but western Texoma is more likely to see rainfall. The system will start to move again Thursday night into Friday morning, and showers will become more ample in eastern Texoma during this time. These showers will linger into the late parts of Friday before clearing out early Saturday morning. This event will last for roughly 3 days, with rainfall totals over an inch expected for most of western Texoma. The rainfall totals for eastern Texoma are more up in the air depending on how the system moves through the area. I would say it’s a 50/50 chance eastern Texoma gets over an inch of rainfall. Temperatures on these three days will peak in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be the return of Sunshine to the area with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 50s. Calm weather is expected as we head into the early parts of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.