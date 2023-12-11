Community Conversations: Lawton Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happening later this week, the Lawton Ballet Theatre will be hosting the Nutcracker. Shalyn Bowles from Lawton Ballet Theatre joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio to talk about it.

The Lawton Ballet Theatre will be hosting the Nutcracker on Dec. 15, 16, and 17. There are multiple showings on these dates and you can find those showings and buy tickets by going here.

During the conversation, the duo spoke about the Nutcracker show itself, how long preparations take to perform the show, as well as the differences between this year’s performance from previous years.

To learn about those topics and much more, watch the conversation above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.