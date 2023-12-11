Early voting numbers suggest dead heat in State Senate District 32 election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting numbers for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 special election suggest a near dead heat between Dusty Deevers (R) and Larry Bush (D).

So far, there have been 540 ballots submitted in this election, 309 coming from in-person early voting and 231 by mail-in ballots. A total of 269 registered Republicans have submitted a ballot compared to 229 registered Democrats who have submitted one. Only 42 registered Independents have voted so far in this special election.

If voters casted their ballots according to their party identification, then we should expect Deevers to have 269 votes, and Bush to have 229 votes so far.

However, out of the 42 Independents, 17 of them voted in the Democratic primary election. One might argue that since they voted in the Democratic primary election, they would also vote for the Democrat in the general election. If that is the case, then Bush could have up to 246 votes so far.

Early voting took place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at the Comanche County Courthouse. The general election for this special election is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 12.

If you want to learn more about the candidates running in this election, our election tab has all that and much more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.