Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Early voting numbers suggest dead heat in State Senate District 32 election

(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting numbers for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 special election suggest a near dead heat between Dusty Deevers (R) and Larry Bush (D).

So far, there have been 540 ballots submitted in this election, 309 coming from in-person early voting and 231 by mail-in ballots. A total of 269 registered Republicans have submitted a ballot compared to 229 registered Democrats who have submitted one. Only 42 registered Independents have voted so far in this special election.

If voters casted their ballots according to their party identification, then we should expect Deevers to have 269 votes, and Bush to have 229 votes so far.

However, out of the 42 Independents, 17 of them voted in the Democratic primary election. One might argue that since they voted in the Democratic primary election, they would also vote for the Democrat in the general election. If that is the case, then Bush could have up to 246 votes so far.

Early voting took place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at the Comanche County Courthouse. The general election for this special election is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 12.

If you want to learn more about the candidates running in this election, our election tab has all that and much more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Two injured in Sunday night shooting
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Kids Zone grand opening in 2000 pictured above.
‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
J. NICOLE HATFIELD ART EXHIBIT HOSTED BY LOCAL MUSEUM
Local museum hosts J. Nicole Hatfield art exhibit

Latest News

Superintendent Walters discusses the current state of education in Oklahoma with 7News anchor...
Superintendent Walters discusses current state of education in Oklahoma with 7News
Early voting for Dec. 12 special election starts Thursday, Dec. 7
Lawton City Council Live Blog, Dec. 5, 2023
KWTX Election Coverage
Dusty Deevers’, Larry Bush’s, campaign contribution reports released before Dec. 12 special election