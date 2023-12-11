Hollis man facing decades behind bars on drug charges

HARMON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A Hollis man is facing decades behind bars for allegedly manufacturing and trafficking meth.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 46-year-old Johnny Ray Bishop. He faces two felony drug charges, each carrying a punishment of up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

According to court documents, the District 3 Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase more than 60 grams of methamphetamine from Bishop.

He faces 40 years in prison if convicted on both charges.

