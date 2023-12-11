Expert Connections
Muoneke scores 19, Abilene Christian knocks off Div. III-Howard Payne 120-69

Led by Muodubem Muoneke's 19 points, the Abilene Christian Wildcats defeated the Div
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Muodubem Muoneke had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 120-69 victory against Division III-Howard Payne on Sunday night.

Muoneke added five rebounds for the Wildcats (4-6). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Aidan Igiehon had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Jarod Johnson led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 11 points and four assists. Howard Payne also got 11 points from Myles Brown. Armonie Ramey also had 10 points and five steals.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian hosts UTEP in its next matchup on December 17.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

