No rain today or tomorrow but that changes starting Wednesday | 12/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re waking up to some clouds across southwest Oklahoma counties this Monday morning. The clouds will stick around throughout the day, expect partly cloudy conditions with highs warming into the low 60s. Winds will be light and variable. The variable winds are thanks to a weak surface boundary that will shift winds throughout the day.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Tuesday will see highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Light east to south winds at 5 to 15mph. While a very dry airmass is sitting overhead currently, dewpoint values will increase tomorrow resulting in widespread cloud cover.

Changes are on the way for the middle of end of this week. Our next disturbance will move in on Wednesday increasing our rain chances for all of Texoma. Where the exact track of this upper low will go is still the question of the week. Regardless of the track, weather guidance is suggesting highest rain totals out west with lower amounts closer to I-35.

With the cloudy skies and rain chances high temperatures will gradually cool off. Wednesday will see highs in the mid 50s, low 50s Thursday then the upper 40s Friday On the bright side, limited cold air will keep the precipitation all liquid! High pressure settles back in over the weekend so look for drier weather with highs in the low to upper 50s, respectively for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

PS: 14 days until Christmas!

