No school board primary elections held in 2024 for Kiowa Co.

KIOWA Co., Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Election Board has released some important information regarding their 2024 school board elections.

According to the election board, there will be no primary election held for school boards in Kiowa County since there were only one or two candidates per filing. That election was slated to happen in February.

However, Hobart will still hold their General Election for their School Board on April 2.

