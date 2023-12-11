Expert Connections
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash

A morning wreck involving a school bus and a pick-up truck has left one dead and several injured.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A morning wreck involving a school bus and a pick-up truck has left one dead and several injured.

The wreck took place at 8 a.m. on Highway 70, about two miles west of Grandfield, according to OHP. The crash involved a pick-up truck and a small school bus that contained eight or nine children, according to OHP.

OHP also stated that the pick-up caught fire after the crash and the driver of the truck did pass away. The driver of the school bus was airlifted due to injuries and a few of the children were also hurt, according to OHP. Our 7news crew on scene confirmed the school bus belongs to Grandfield Public Schools.

The cause of the crash as well as patient status are unknown at this time.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

