One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - A morning wreck involving a school bus and a pick-up truck has left one dead and several injured.

The wreck took place at 8 a.m. on Highway 70, about two miles west of Grandfield, according to OHP. The crash involved a pick-up truck and a small school bus that contained eight or nine children, according to OHP.

OHP also stated that the pick-up caught fire after the crash and the driver of the truck did pass away. The driver of the school bus was airlifted due to injuries and a few of the children were also hurt, according to OHP. Our 7news crew on scene confirmed the school bus belongs to Grandfield Public Schools.

The cause of the crash as well as patient status are unknown at this time.

