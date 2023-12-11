Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have arrested Jullian Phillips in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two victims.

One of those victims is an eight-year-old boy, he’s currently in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital.

LPD officials said they are not looking for any more suspects in this case.

