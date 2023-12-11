Expert Connections
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information to call in.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have arrested Jullian Phillips in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two victims.

One of those victims is an eight-year-old boy, he’s currently in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital.

LPD officials said they are not looking for any more suspects in this case.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

