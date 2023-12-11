Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Temperatures rise back into the 60s tomorrow | 12/10 PM

Temperatures rise back into the 60s tomorrow | 12/10 PM
By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures dropping into the 30s and eventually the 20s just before sunrise tomorrow. While we will be cold for tomorrow morning, warmer air will move into Texoma as afternoon highs will reach the 60s for the majority of Texoma. Skies will begin the day mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will fill into the area in the afternoon hours. Tuesday will have similar conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs and mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will bring both colder air and rain to the area. Afternoon highs will drop into the low 50s and 40s from Wednesday through Friday. Rain will start early Wednesday morning, and scattered showers will be on and off through midday on Friday across Texoma. The area expected to pick up the most rainfall is western Texoma where over 1 inch of rainfall is possible. In eastern Texoma, the rainfall amounts are expected to be closer to a 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. Weather models are in disagreement if rain showers will continue into Saturday morning, so we will keep you updated as we get new data.

Next weekend should stay fairly dry outside of Saturday morning, a temperatures will jump back up into the upper 50s and low 60s as the sunshine returns to Texoma.

Have a great week ahead.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids Zone grand opening in 2000 pictured above.
‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.
Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Inmate assaults 3 staff members at Lawton Correctional Facility

Latest News

Rainfall returns to Texoma on Wednesday | 12/10 AM
Rainfall returns to Texoma on Wednesday | 12/10 AM
Cold temps Sunday morning; decent rain chances next week | 12/9 PM
Cold temps Sunday morning; decent rain chances next week | 12/9 PM
The return of seasonable temperatures to the area | 12/9 AM
The return of seasonable temperatures to the area | 12/9 AM
Chilly this weekend; rain chances increase next week | 12/8 PM
Chilly this weekend; rain chances increase next week | 12/8 PM