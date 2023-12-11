Temperatures rise back into the 60s tomorrow | 12/10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures dropping into the 30s and eventually the 20s just before sunrise tomorrow. While we will be cold for tomorrow morning, warmer air will move into Texoma as afternoon highs will reach the 60s for the majority of Texoma. Skies will begin the day mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will fill into the area in the afternoon hours. Tuesday will have similar conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs and mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will bring both colder air and rain to the area. Afternoon highs will drop into the low 50s and 40s from Wednesday through Friday. Rain will start early Wednesday morning, and scattered showers will be on and off through midday on Friday across Texoma. The area expected to pick up the most rainfall is western Texoma where over 1 inch of rainfall is possible. In eastern Texoma, the rainfall amounts are expected to be closer to a 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. Weather models are in disagreement if rain showers will continue into Saturday morning, so we will keep you updated as we get new data.

Next weekend should stay fairly dry outside of Saturday morning, a temperatures will jump back up into the upper 50s and low 60s as the sunshine returns to Texoma.

Have a great week ahead.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.