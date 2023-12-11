Expert Connections
Two injured in Sunday night shooting

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Detectives with Lawton Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on SW 35th street. Police said one victim was taken to the hospital.

A relative to both victims told 7News they are a 64-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy. The relative confirmed the child is in critical condition at OU Children’s hospital, while the woman is in stable condition.

Officials with Lawton Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 580-581-3272. Those wanting to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-4636.

You can count on us to bring you the latest as we follow this story.

