UPDATE: LPD finds gun thrown from vehicle during ‘lengthy pursuit’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department found a firearm laying in a median that was thrown out of a car during a lengthy pursuit last week, according to court documents.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, LPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the vehicle failed to stop and a lengthy pursuit took place, according to court documents. During the pursuit where the vehicle in question reached speeds around 120 mph, police said they saw something being thrown from the vehicle before it hit the road, creating a spark from the contact, according to court documents.

Court documents also state that detectives found a black in color firearm around where the object was thrown from the vehicle.

The person driving the vehicle who was arrested is Clinten Cardenaz of Cache. He is facing five separate counts including endangering others while eluding, and destroying evidence.

