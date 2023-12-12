Expert Connections
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital Monday night after he was shot in an incident on Sunday evening.

While Lawton Police have arrested a suspect for that shooting, the boy’s uncle, Elias Canez, says he just wants him to pull through.

What started as a DoorDash delivery, turned into a life-or-death disaster.

“They had, like I said, they backed up and next thing you know my sister-in-law is throwing the car in drive and, the vehicle’s getting shot at,” said Canez.

Canez says his sister-in-law was completing that delivery on SW 35th Street in Lawton when someone opened fire, hitting his mother, and 8-year-old nephew.

“It took out four tires and a back window where my nephew was sitting,” Canez claimed.

That child is now at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition. Canez said he’s sedated and on a ventilator.

Officials with Lawton Police say officers arrest Jullian Phillips this morning in connection to the shooting. Canez says he hopes this incident was random.

“It might have just been that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Canez. “Which I’m hoping that’s what it was. I’m hoping that it wasn’t anything intentional especially to come at my family.”

LPD officials did not share what led them to Phillips, they only say they believe he was connected to the incident.

”My eight-year-old nephew doesn’t do anything but mind his business, but now here he is at OU Medical Center, heavily sedated for the next five days to make sure that there’s not any swelling on his brain,” Canez explained.

Police say they’re unable to share any further details surrounding that arrest, but you can count on us to continue to follow this story and bring you details as we learn more.

