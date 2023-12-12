Comanche Co. Health Department hosts car seat checkup event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents of young children were invited to the Comanche County Health Department for a Car Seat Checkup Event.

That happened between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today, Dec. 12, and was open to parents who receive some sort of government assistance. At the event, they received a free car seat and the latest car seat safety tips.

We spoke to a mother today, Brittannia Flowers who says even though she’s on her 3rd child, she learned a lot.

“It means alot,” Flowers said. “I’m a 3rd time mom, but my older kids are 9 and 11, so it’s like I’m having to relearn all over again having a newborn baby.”

Staff with the Health Department said they hold events like this twice a year, and more if they’re able, and it’s funded through a program called Safe Kids.

