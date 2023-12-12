Community Conversations: Live nativity scene at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting later this week at Elmer Thomas Park, a full cast of men and women will be telling the story of how Christmas came to be, live.

To help inform the public on this event, Bob Hupp and Jarod Byrnes from Central Baptist joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 through Dec. 17. Each show will last approximately 20 minutes.

During the conversation, the trio discussed why this event is important, the historical aspects of the show, as well as if the show costs anything to attend.

To learn about those topics and much more, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.