Pet of The Week

Congressman Tom Cole names military academy nomination picks

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole (R) has named his picks for military academy nominations, and a number of Southwest Oklahoma high schoolers made the list.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Representative Cole has nominated 15 high school students from the Fourth District of Oklahoma. Among the selections are students from Macarthur and Elgin High School, as well as Epic Charter School.

The students received nominations to various schools, including Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy and West Point.

Congratulations to all the students who were chosen.

StudentSchool
Matthew AguilarMacArthur High School
Luke BlackmonMacArthur High School
Sadie GarnettElgin High School
Grace FlanaganEpic Charter Schools

