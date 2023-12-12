Congressman Tom Cole names military academy nomination picks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole (R) has named his picks for military academy nominations, and a number of Southwest Oklahoma high schoolers made the list.

Representative Cole has nominated 15 high school students from the Fourth District of Oklahoma. Among the selections are students from Macarthur and Elgin High School, as well as Epic Charter School.

The students received nominations to various schools, including Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy and West Point.

Congratulations to all the students who were chosen.

Student School Matthew Aguilar MacArthur High School Luke Blackmon MacArthur High School Sadie Garnett Elgin High School Grace Flanagan Epic Charter Schools

