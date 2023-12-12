A deep dive into FISTA: Trustees donate to Lawton PAC

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the most asked questions concerning FISTA centers around funding.. In addition to knowing how much money FISTA has received, another thing people wanted to know is whether or not members have made political donations.

Chairman Mike Brown of the Lawton Fort Sill Fires Patriots, the non profit FISTA trustees donate to, said this is one way the organization can compete in gaining Federal support. However, with these donations there’s no guarantee for success.

“This is not unusual, okay. Like Huntsville has organizations, maybe more than one doing very similar things,” said Brown. “Most communities that have the kind of relationships we do are trying to influence. It’s going on all over our country and so for us it’s important to be in the game.”

He added they work with legislators on the national level to keep this area in the eye of federal government, stating FISTA is part of that mission.

“Several of the folks that helped create what is now the FISTA, are Fires Patriots,” Brown said. “We also, since the FISTA is now an important part of things and programs that are happening at Fort Sill, we also do what we can to help in the federal arena with the FISTA as well.”

The Fires Patriots also have a political action committee or PAC for short, in layman’s terms, is an organization meant to raise money for political candidates.

Multiple members of the board of trustees make donations to the PAC in efforts to try and shine a spotlight on FISTA.

However, if FISTA is as groundbreaking as officials say it is, why is this necessary?

“There’s still opportunity for us to help those that aren’t in our congressional delegation that say aren’t elected from Oklahoma, still have a need and or opportunity to learn about what we do at the FISTA, and we describe that as the second tier of influence,” stated Brown.

He said these donations have to be written on a personal check, meaning government funds and tax payer dollars can’t be donated. Whether or not FISTA is seeing a return from it’s boards donations, Brown added this is something that can’t necessarily be measured.

