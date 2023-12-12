Expert Connections
Grady Co. man breaks into home, steals coins and ashes of homeowner’s relative, authorities say

By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUTTLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County man is facing charges of burglary and what court documents are listing as the unlawful removal of a dead body.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Justin Lawrence Allen Webb broke into a Tuttle home where he allegedly stole some valuable coins, but not only that, Webb is being accused of taking the cremated ashes of a family member.

Court documents allege officers caught up with Webb days after the crime and allegedly found him with several of the stolen items, including the ashes, coins, and a firearm.

He faces half a dozen charges, from burglary, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, of the possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

He faces up to 3 life sentences due to a previous felony conviction.

