Lawton City Hall receives x-ray machines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Hall is upping their security measures. Effective today, Dec. 12, security will be screening bags, backpacks, and purses.

City Officials said they’re committed to creating a safer environment for both employees and visitors.

The x-ray machines are just the latest addition to security measures at city hall, which also include metal detectors and security cameras.

We spoke with the City Manager, John Ratliff, who said the extra precautions are necessary due to recent political violence at the national, state, and even municipal level.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing in America is we’re seeing a lot of political polarization,” Ratliff said. “Political violence is actually at its highest rate right now than it has been since the 1970′s. So our intent is to be better safe than sorry.”

If someone is found to be in possession of items like firearms or knives, their access to the building will be denied until the items are removed or returned to their vehicle.

