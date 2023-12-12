Lawton schools place in OSEA Esports state championship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dec. 11 began the fifth annual Oklahoma Scholastics E-Sports Association State championship, the big day that many students have been waiting for. The OSEA began in 2019 with just a few schools in the state participating. Since then, there has been incredible growth in the program.

”As of 2023, as of today, we are at 250 schools, over 10,000 students and still climbing,” Brian Morris, founder of the OSEA, said.

Out of that many Oklahoma students, how many made it to the championship?

”Generally, across all titles, there’s going to be about three hundred students,” Kaiden Hudson, OSEA Committee member, said.

From Lawton, four teams made it to the championship with all three high schools competing. Eisenhower had both their JV and Varsity teams having to compete against one another for second and third place today in Rocket league, a fast paced soccer-racing styled game. MacArthur took first place in their division, beating Cache in the same game, but with a close call.

“We lost the first two games in a row, so the only way we would win it is if we won the next three without any losses and each of those games went to over-time, and if we had lost at any point in any of those three games, in over-time that would’ve been it,” Cooper Hopkins said.

The most important victory won’t come with the trophies and medals, according to nearly all of the Lawton students playing today. One LHS student has already been offered an Esports scholarship.

Morris says he created the OESA to give students another gateway to careers and to expand themselves in other ways. He says its important to students to have the program because they grow in ways that extend beyond the classroom and the sport. The students agreed with him.

”You know, building friendships and stuff through it,” Hopkins said.

”Friends - Yeah, friends is a big thing and just being able to talk to people,” Jeffrey Martinelli said.

”It’s a really great way to make friends,” Jayden Wilson said.

”And it can, like, help you to be in a group and be in a team,” Jamian Grady said.

”I think it lets people pursue their passion,” Hilario Zimora said.

It could be said that playing games often has benefits that may not have been expected in the past.

