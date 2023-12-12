Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Monday with the Mayor: Lawton Mayor Booker talks license plate readers, Westwin, new aquatics center

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News on this edition of Monday with the Mayor to discuss the current happenings in the City of Lawton.
By Billie Hill, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News on this edition of Monday with the Mayor to discuss the current happenings in the City of Lawton.

During the interview, Booker talked about a grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General for $45,000 that will be used towards license plate readers to assist in crime prevention.

The contract for Westwin Elements has been revised for the principal amount. There will be a meeting for the revision on Dec. 12 through two committees and then the city to vote and finalize the revisions.

For more information, watch the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
Generic police lights
Two injured in Sunday night shooting
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting
UPDATE: LPD finds gun thrown from vehicle during ‘lengthy pursuit’
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother

Latest News

Webb is facing charges of burglary and what court documents are listing as the unlawful...
Grady Co. man breaks into home, steals coins and ashes of homeowner’s relative, authorities say
Monday with the Mayor: Lawton Mayor Booker talks license plate readers, Westwin, new aquatics...
Monday with the Mayor: Lawton Mayor Booker talks license plate readers, Westwin, new aquatics center
No school board primary elections held in 2024 for Kiowa Co.
Community Conversations: Lawton Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker
Community Conversations: Lawton Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker