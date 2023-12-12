Monday with the Mayor: Lawton Mayor Booker talks license plate readers, Westwin, new aquatics center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker joined 7News on this edition of Monday with the Mayor to discuss the current happenings in the City of Lawton.

During the interview, Booker talked about a grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General for $45,000 that will be used towards license plate readers to assist in crime prevention.

The contract for Westwin Elements has been revised for the principal amount. There will be a meeting for the revision on Dec. 12 through two committees and then the city to vote and finalize the revisions.

For more information, watch the interview above!

