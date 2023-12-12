Expert Connections
Oklahoma Foster Care prepares for Christmas Day

By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Christmas holidays are time for giving and receiving gifts and being around family. The Oklahoma foster care system and the Joy4Kids organization make sure that foster families have gifts under the Christmas tree.

This process starts in early July and takes up the rest of the year. Between mapping out areas, letting foster parents know in advance and of course crossing off everything on their list, it can be a handful.

”We partner with community agencies across the state. Faith-based small and large businesses and private individuals who all go out and shop for our kids form wish list that come in from foster parents and bring the gifts in that are distributed from across the state,” said volunteer Engagement Administrator Darla Hill-Myers.

Hill-Myers says the ability to help foster families enjoy Christmas is a big reason why she has been with the Joy4Kids organization since 1990.

”You can see a foster parent and see how thankful they are that they are not alone and carrying the burden of making sure that this child receives a Christmas that is memorable and important and is special to them that’s when you know” said Darla Hill-Myers.

If you would like to support or donate, you will find the information here.

