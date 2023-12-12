Rain returns to western Texoma tonight | 12/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Rain is expected to make its return to the area tonight in western Texoma. These showers will be scattered, so on-and-off rain can be expected. This pattern will continue into the daytime hours tomorrow in western Texoma. For those who live in eastern Texoma, while an isolated shower may be possible tomorrow, most will stay dry and cloudy. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s before sunrise tomorrow, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s.

Thursday we will begin to see the rain system shift towards the east, which will increase rain chances for eastern Texoma. This will make scattered showers possible anywhere in Texoma all day on Thursday. The overnight hours from Thursday to Friday will be the best chance for heavy rainfall in the area, and the showers will then begin to exit the area around midday Friday. Rainfall totals are expected to be over 2 inches in western Texoma for all 3 days combined, while eastern Texoma rainfall totals will be closer to 1 inch. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s and upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

We will be dry by Saturday, but temperatures will be slow to recover. Highs will reach only the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. In the early parts of next week, we will see afternoon highs increase into the mid-50s with calm weather in the forecast.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.