Virtual Veterans Career Fair open to veterans and spouses

(WIBW)
By Korey Middleton and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disabled American Veterans and Recruit-Military are hosting a Virtual Veterans Career Fair today, Dec. 12. The Fair will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and it is open to veterans, their spouses as well as active duty personnel.

More than 35 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management

To register for the Virtual Fair you can go to here.

