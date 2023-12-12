Expert Connections
We'll be dry and cloudy today, our rain chances increase starting tonight | 12/12AM

Wednesday is going to be the start of our rainy weather pattern however rain showers will...
Wednesday is going to be the start of our rainy weather pattern however rain showers will develop in the Texas Panhandle late tonight!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite a weak surface disturbance moving in yesterday, there will be no significant change in our air temperatures today. Highs will vary in the mid 50s north to the mid 60s south. Light east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph under cloudy skies. No rain is expected but that changes after today.

Overnight we’ll see temperatures in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies with light east winds.

Wednesday is going to be the start of our rainy weather pattern. Rain showers will develop in the Texas Panhandle late tonight and will initially stay confined out west before spreading east. Showers will remain scattered tomorrow and mostly confined out towards the west. High temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with light southeast winds.

Thursday will be a copy and paste forecast of Wednesday. The only difference is east winds are expected Thursday at 5 to 15mph. Many locations eastward likely won’t see rainfall until overnight Thursday into Friday. As low pressure glides east, rain coverage will increase eastward where widespread rainfall is expected all day Friday. The clouds and rainy conditions will keep high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The coverage for rain drops off later in the day with all precipitation coming to an end in the early morning hours of Saturday. How much rain looks to fall? Given the track of the low staying to the north the lowest amounts will be near I-35 (about an inch or so) with highest amounts west of highway-183 (near 2 inches with locally higher amounts closer to 3 inches). No severe weather is expected however we can’t rule out the occasional rumble of thunder or strike of lightning.

Dry conditions are expected heading into the weekend! Highs will rebound into the low 50s on Saturday (partly cloudy skies) with the upper 50s on Sunday (mostly sunny skies). Both days will see light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

