9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Nine out of the 10 people involved in a three vehicle crash on Highway 62 were injured.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, on U.S. 62, two-and-a-half miles east of Chickasha in Grady County.

Out of the nine hurt, six were children. One woman was admitted into the hospital in critical condition, while one of the children is listed in fair condition. All others have been treated and released by the hospitals.

According to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of the cars was rear-ended and pushed into the oncoming lane when it was struck by a third vehicle.

