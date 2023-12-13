The best chance for rain through Friday will be across far western Texoma | 12/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to warmer conditions for all of Texoma and even rain showers west of highway 183. Scattered rain chances will stay highest for western Oklahoma and adjacent parts of western north Texas. High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s for almost all locations under mostly cloudy skies. Cooler conditions with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s out west. Light east to southeast winds.

Broken to overcast skies are expected overnight and again on Thursday. Similar to today, rain coverage will stay highest out west with many locations towards highway-81 staying rain free. High temperatures Thursday will range from the low 50s west to the upper 50s east. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday night the low pressure providing us with the rain activity will near the panhandle of Texas. By daybreak Friday it’ll continue to move eastward resulting in widespread rain for all of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Coverage will be highest overnight and walking out the door Friday morning. With some instability overhead there is a slight chance for embedded thunderstorms but overall severe weather is not a threat.

As the low moves east during the day on Friday rain showers will exit. Most of the precipitation will end midday Friday but a few isolated, wrap around showers can’t be ruled out later in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. How much rain looks to fall? Generally 1-2 inches. Highest amounts along the 100th meridian (locally near 3″) with lowest amounts east (less than one inch).

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 59s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. By Sunday, temperatures climb into the upper 50s under sunshine and light north winds also.

Significantly cooler weather isn’t expected in the 7-day forecast. Starting next week high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with morning temperatures close to freezing.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

