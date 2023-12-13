Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the unofficial results of Tuesday night’s Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Election, both candidates have given statements to the 7News crew.

Democratic candidate Larry Bush was on the losing end of this election with a total of 2,491 votes or 45%. 7News reporter spoke with Bush who congratulated his opponent and wished him luck in office.

Larry Bush speaks with Seth Marsicano about the results of the State Senate 32 Election

The winning candidate, Republican Dusty Deevers, was live with 7News reporter Destany Fuller, speaking on his victory, plans for office and thanking the people of Comanche County.

Dusty Deevers speaks with Destany Fuller about the results of the special election.

