Charges amended against accused killers of four-year-old from Cyril

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been amended against the man and woman accused of killing a four-year-old from Cyril.

According to previously filed court documents, Athena Brownfield’s mother put Alysia and Ivon Adams in charge of her well-being until the four-year-old’s death in December of 2022.

Ivon was previously facing charges of first degree murder and child neglect, until both of their preliminary hearings this week.

The murder charge has now been amended to second degree murder, and he also faces an additional charge of the unlawful removal of a dead body.

Alysia was only facing two charges of child neglect. Now after the amending of charges, the future jury has a choice to convict her of first degree or second degree murder. She is also facing a single charge of child neglect, and a charge of obstructing officers.

Court documents state that Alysia is being accused of causing the death of Brownfield due to the abuse that the four-year-old experienced while Alysia was responsible for her health, safety, and welfare. Specifically, court documents state that Brownfield was put in a closet and was deprived of proper nutrition and/or water.

Both are due back in court February 21st.

