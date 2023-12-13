Dusty Deevers beats out Larry Bush to win District 32 State Senate Seat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have a winner for the State Senate District 32 seat. Republican Dusty Deevers now holds that seat.

Deevers was up against Democrat Larry Bush, who received 45% of the votes, with Deevers getting 55% of the votes. We were able to speak to Deevers after winning the election last night.

“I think it took being honest, being forthright, and for me it takes a lot of hard work and it took a church to stand alongside us,” Deevers said. “I told people I would not of run if it were not for the church to hold me accountable, but also provide lots of wisdom and hard work.”

Deevers is scheduled to be sworn in at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.