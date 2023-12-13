Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dusty Deevers beats out Larry Bush to win District 32 State Senate Seat

We have a winner for the State Senate District 32 seat. Republican Dusty Deevers now holds that seat.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have a winner for the State Senate District 32 seat. Republican Dusty Deevers now holds that seat.

Deevers was up against Democrat Larry Bush, who received 45% of the votes, with Deevers getting 55% of the votes. We were able to speak to Deevers after winning the election last night.

“I think it took being honest, being forthright, and for me it takes a lot of hard work and it took a church to stand alongside us,” Deevers said. “I told people I would not of run if it were not for the church to hold me accountable, but also provide lots of wisdom and hard work.”

Deevers is scheduled to be sworn in at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Wittington along with Thornton sprang into action to help after an unexpected crash.
Good Samaritans spring into action following Grandfield bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results
Webb is facing charges of burglary and what court documents are listing as the unlawful...
Grady Co. man breaks into home, steals coins and ashes of homeowner’s relative, authorities say

Latest News

Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results
Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly
Senate 32 Election: 7News comes to you live from the polls
Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church
Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church | Senate 32 Election
Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly for the State Senate 32 Election
Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly | Senate 32 Election