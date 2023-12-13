Expert Connections
Mavericks face the Lakers on 3-game win streak

Dallas faces Los Angeles looking to prolong its three-game win streak
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Los Angeles Lakers (14-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-8, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 9-6 in Western Conference games. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.5.

The Lakers are 11-6 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The 119.9 points per game the Mavericks average are 7.9 more points than the Lakers give up (112.0). The Lakers average 113.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 116.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 23 the Mavericks won 104-101 led by 30 points from Doncic, while James scored 26 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 32 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Anthony Davis is averaging 23 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Grant Williams: day to day (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (calf), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back), Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

