Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

New Aquatics Center coming to Lawton, and more discussed during council

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before you make your way inside City Hall from today going forward security has been increased with a new X-ray machine to screen items like back packs and purses. Officials said this will help create a safer environment for those who make their way in and out.

There is a new lease agreement for tenants at Lake Lawtonka and the School House Slough area. However there will be an addition to require insurance for boat houses.

According to the agreement, it will begin on January 1, 2024 for the year.

If you don’t want to swim at Lake Lawtonka, a presentation was given during the meeting over the Elmer Thomas Aquatics Center.

Officials said they are hard at work to give people a place to cool down during the summer, unfortunately it’s not expected to be completed until 2025.

“We do this, really all over the world,” Kevin Mcelyea, owner of Aquatics Design Consultants. “This facility that we’re designing for Lawton is going to rival all of the municipalities. It’s going to be a first class, future focused type facility, and it’s got something for every age.”

“I mean this is the City of Lawton’s pool, but we expect you to get interest pretty much in all of Southwest Oklahoma,” added Guernsey’s Senior Architect JD Clark. Officials say the project will cost between eight and twelve million dollars for the base project, and if there is money left over there’s a potential for additional amenities like a lazy river.

Also on the council agenda was the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city of the Lawton Association of Firefighters Local 1882.

This is an additional 4% pay increase on top of the 5% the city gave out earlier this year. As well as a public safety bonus that will be spread-out through the year, instead of being given as one lump sum.

“It’s a constant challenge to try to keep up with competitive wages and this is just an incremental increase to show that our workforce is being compensated in a fair manor, until we can get the new study that council directed, completed to see where we’re at and how we measured up,” stated Dewayne Burk, the City of Lawton’s Deputy City Manager.

According to Burk, the 4% increase went into effect December 11, and the bonus division will go into effect next fiscal year, July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Generic police lights
Two injured in Sunday night shooting
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Latest News

Contracts being signed after Lawton Economic Development Authority Meeting.
Westwin Elements to move forward with pilot refinery
Outlaws lose first game against 13th ranked Bridge Creek
Marlow drops one at home vs Bridge Creek 63-56
Bronchos defend home court over Class A foe
Central High gets huge win over Empire 46-35
Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results