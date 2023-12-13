New Aquatics Center coming to Lawton, and more discussed during council

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before you make your way inside City Hall from today going forward security has been increased with a new X-ray machine to screen items like back packs and purses. Officials said this will help create a safer environment for those who make their way in and out.

There is a new lease agreement for tenants at Lake Lawtonka and the School House Slough area. However there will be an addition to require insurance for boat houses.

According to the agreement, it will begin on January 1, 2024 for the year.

If you don’t want to swim at Lake Lawtonka, a presentation was given during the meeting over the Elmer Thomas Aquatics Center.

Officials said they are hard at work to give people a place to cool down during the summer, unfortunately it’s not expected to be completed until 2025.

“We do this, really all over the world,” Kevin Mcelyea, owner of Aquatics Design Consultants. “This facility that we’re designing for Lawton is going to rival all of the municipalities. It’s going to be a first class, future focused type facility, and it’s got something for every age.”

“I mean this is the City of Lawton’s pool, but we expect you to get interest pretty much in all of Southwest Oklahoma,” added Guernsey’s Senior Architect JD Clark. Officials say the project will cost between eight and twelve million dollars for the base project, and if there is money left over there’s a potential for additional amenities like a lazy river.

Also on the council agenda was the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the city of the Lawton Association of Firefighters Local 1882.

This is an additional 4% pay increase on top of the 5% the city gave out earlier this year. As well as a public safety bonus that will be spread-out through the year, instead of being given as one lump sum.

“It’s a constant challenge to try to keep up with competitive wages and this is just an incremental increase to show that our workforce is being compensated in a fair manor, until we can get the new study that council directed, completed to see where we’re at and how we measured up,” stated Dewayne Burk, the City of Lawton’s Deputy City Manager.

According to Burk, the 4% increase went into effect December 11, and the bonus division will go into effect next fiscal year, July 2024.

