Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty: Average Lawton housing prices see almost $30,000 monthly increase

Parks Jones Real Estate by the Numbers - December 12, 2023
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones has its real estate numbers for us today coming in with 374 active residential properties for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors MLS.

The average asking price is $211,439 and they’ve been for sale on the market for an average of 74 days up from 41 days last month.

The asking price has increased by almost $30,000 from last month with the sold price holding at about the same level at $180,618. That’s a decrease of about $1,000, but up from last year by $9,980.

Sellers received on average 98.6% of their asking price.

Reports from Sierra Pacific mortgage rates report have improved by almost 1% and are at four-month lows.

