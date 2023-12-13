Red Kettle Campaign: 7News sets out to ring the bells this holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every holiday season, the Salvation Army sets out to raise funds by having volunteers ring bells outside of stores nationwide.

Members of the 7News team took to the Walmart on Quanah Parker Trailway to assist in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

We would like to thank the Salvation Army of Lawton for allowing us to participate and those who came out in support and donated.

