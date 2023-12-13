Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Red Kettle Campaign: 7News sets out to ring the bells this holiday season

Destany Fuller live from Walmart for Red Kettle Campaign
Destany Fuller live from Walmart for Red Kettle Campaign
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every holiday season, the Salvation Army sets out to raise funds by having volunteers ring bells outside of stores nationwide.

Members of the 7News team took to the Walmart on Quanah Parker Trailway to assist in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Reporter Destany Fuller live from Walmart on Quanah Parker

Destany Fuller live from Walmart for Red Kettle Campaign bell ringing!

Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart on Quanah Parker

Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart for the Red Kettle Campaign

Reporter Seth Marsicano live from Walmart on Quanah Parker

Seth Marsicano live from Walmart with the Red Kettle Campaign

We would like to thank the Salvation Army of Lawton for allowing us to participate and those who came out in support and donated.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Generic police lights
Two injured in Sunday night shooting
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Latest News

Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly
Senate 32 Election: 7News comes to you live from the polls
Seth Marsicano live from Walmart with the Red Kettle Campaign
Seth Marsicano live from Walmart | Red Kettle Campaign
Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart for the Red Kettle Campaign
Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart | Red Kettle Campaign
Think Ability Community Garden spreads cheer with Poinsettia fundraiser
Think Ability Community Garden spreads cheer with Poinsettia fundraiser