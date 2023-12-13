Senate 32 Election: 7News comes to you live from the polls
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, Dec. 12 is the day when the people of Oklahoma State Senate District 32 make their way to the polls to make their voices heard.
Up for election is Republican candidate Dusty Deevers and Democratic candidate Larry Bush.
7News was live at different locations as several people made their way out.
Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly
Reporter Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly
Reporter Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church
