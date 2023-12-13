Expert Connections
Senate 32 Election: 7News comes to you live from the polls

Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, Dec. 12 is the day when the people of Oklahoma State Senate District 32 make their way to the polls to make their voices heard.

Up for election is Republican candidate Dusty Deevers and Democratic candidate Larry Bush.

7News was live at different locations as several people made their way out.

Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly

Reporter Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly

Reporter Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church

Congressman Tom Cole names military academy nomination picks
