Senate 32 Election: 7News comes to you live from the polls

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, Dec. 12 is the day when the people of Oklahoma State Senate District 32 make their way to the polls to make their voices heard.

Up for election is Republican candidate Dusty Deevers and Democratic candidate Larry Bush.

7News was live at different locations as several people made their way out.

Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly

Johnathan Lewis live from Lawton First Assembly

Reporter Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly

Destany Fuller live from Lawton First Assembly for the State Senate 32 Election

Reporter Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church

Destany Fuller live from Bethlehem Baptist Church

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.