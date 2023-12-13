Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Spurs' Bassey to miss remainder of season after tearing ACL in NBA G League game

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

Bassey was on an NBA G League assignment when he hurt his left knee Sunday in the Austin Spurs’ game with the Texas Legends in Dallas. The Spurs announced the severity of Bassey’s injury on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Bassey played 19 games with San Antonio this season and was averaging 3.3 points, four rebounds, 1.1 assists and 10.8 minutes. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 35 games with San Antonio last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Wittington along with Thornton sprang into action to help after an unexpected crash.
Good Samaritans spring into action following Grandfield bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
Webb is facing charges of burglary and what court documents are listing as the unlawful...
Grady Co. man breaks into home, steals coins and ashes of homeowner’s relative, authorities say
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

Latest News

LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
Generic Basketball
Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Doncic, Hardaway led Mavs over Lakers 127-125 in LA's first game since winning NBA Cup
Logo
Mavericks face the Lakers on 3-game win streak