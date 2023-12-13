Think Ability Community Garden spreads cheer with Poinsettia fundraiser

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability Community Garden in Duncan is spreading some holiday cheer with its annual Poinsettia fundraiser. The Garden is selling the iconic holiday plants at a variety of prices and sizes.

Organizers said the annual event helps them supplement the Garden’s activities, giving them some funding during a time of the year they see lower activity. But most of all, it lets them spread some joy to the community that supports them.

“I love doing this, I love their reactions when they get to deliver these poinsettias. If you can call me and we can deliver one that would be even better, because they love delivering, they love to have those smiles come to the door and they get to hand them something as beautiful as a poinsettia,” Sheila Decarlo, Garden Coordinator said.

Not only is the Garden offering Poinsettias, the group is also selling Christmas trees.

