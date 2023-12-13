Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday events to add to your calendar

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Christmas spirit has been in full swing for some time now, and that’s true for Fort Sill, where trainees are getting ready to head home for the holidays. For the families staying behind, there are tons of fun events to add to your calendar.

Virginia Aid from Fort Sill joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to talk about all those upcoming events.

One of those events is called Deck the Halls with Spaghetti and Meatballs. That event is happening at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. Attendees will enjoy a winter-themed dinner and be able to take pictures with Santa and the Grinch.

The duo also discussed if there are any upcoming closures commuters have to worry about, the Polar Bear Plunge, and New Year bowling.

To learn about all that and much more, watch the conversation above!

